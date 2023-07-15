Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Update

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 302,400 shares, an increase of 288.7% from the June 15th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global Digital Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of GDSI stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,850. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Global Digital Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the cyber arms technology and security and technology solutions business. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

