Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Update

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 302,400 shares, an increase of 288.7% from the June 15th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Global Digital Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of GDSI stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,850. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Global Digital Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
About Global Digital Solutions
