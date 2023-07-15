Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 468.2% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CATH opened at $55.32 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $683.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

