GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Down 53.3% in June

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNNDY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Handelsbanken initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GN Store Nord A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

Shares of GNNDY traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $74.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 509. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $114.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average of $72.39.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

