Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,987 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.35. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.