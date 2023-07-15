Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GPP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Green Plains Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners Price Performance

Shares of GPP stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The firm has a market cap of $317.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.78. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 3,308.95% and a net margin of 49.38%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 34,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.