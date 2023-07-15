Grin Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $482,230.01 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,339.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.92 or 0.00312851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.28 or 0.00838101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00545730 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00063828 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00123075 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

