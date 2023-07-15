Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Raised to GBX 880

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 850 ($10.94) to GBX 880 ($11.32) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,190 ($15.31) to GBX 1,230 ($15.82) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,067.11 ($13.73).

Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 839.60 ($10.80) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 806.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 828.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 735.60 ($9.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,023.50 ($13.17). The firm has a market cap of £3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,574.34, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

