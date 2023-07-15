Head to Head Comparison: Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) & Aftermath Silver (OTCMKTS:AAGFF)

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) and Aftermath Silver (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Aftermath Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International $1.24 billion 1.09 -$25.10 million ($0.97) -34.12 Aftermath Silver N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aftermath Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass Minerals International.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Minerals International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aftermath Silver 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Compass Minerals International and Aftermath Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.25%. Given Compass Minerals International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Compass Minerals International is more favorable than Aftermath Silver.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Aftermath Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International -2.99% -6.08% -1.39% Aftermath Silver N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Compass Minerals International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Compass Minerals International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Compass Minerals International beats Aftermath Silver on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for roadways, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as records management services. The Plant Nutrition segment produces, markets, and sells sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades that are used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions under the Protassium+ brand; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf course greens; and organic products. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in December 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd. and changed its name to Aftermath Silver Ltd. in April 2014. Aftermath Silver Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

