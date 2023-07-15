Head to Head Survey: BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) versus Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Free Report) and Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing -5,177.96% N/A -476.16% Compañía Cervecerías Unidas 4.07% 7.59% 3.13%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $130,000.00 0.00 -$8.55 million N/A N/A Compañía Cervecerías Unidas $2.97 billion 1.05 $129.99 million $0.69 24.49

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BrewBilt Brewing and Compañía Cervecerías Unidas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Compañía Cervecerías Unidas 0 2 2 0 2.50

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a consensus price target of $15.13, indicating a potential downside of 10.45%.

Volatility & Risk

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.62, indicating that its share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas beats BrewBilt Brewing on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company engages in the fermentation, production, packaging, and sale of a portfolio of craft beers in North America and Europe. The company sells audio/visual components, as well as merchandise. It serves grocery chains, restaurants, and various hospitality chains. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores. The company also produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, and ice tea; and mineral, purified, and flavored bottled water, as well as ready-to-mix products with instant powder drinks. In addition, it is involved in the production and distribution of pisco, cocktails, rum, flavored alcoholic beverages, gin, and cider. The company serves small and medium-sized retail outlets; retail establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars; wholesalers; and supermarket chains. It also exports its products to Europe, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.

