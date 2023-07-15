Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Down 95.8% in June

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the June 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HEINY traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 42,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average of $52.24. Heineken has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $58.23.

Heineken Increases Dividend

About Heineken

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5385 per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Get Free Report)

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in Europe, Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Pure Piraña, Desperados, Edelweiss, and Lagunitas brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, and Old Mout brands, as well as under regional and local brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.