Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Update

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,600 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the June 15th total of 415,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 552,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Helius Medical Technologies from $2.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSDT remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 185,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,994. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.26. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a negative net margin of 1,725.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) by 556.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.08% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

