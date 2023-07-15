Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Henderson Land Development Stock Performance

HLDCY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 99,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,106. Henderson Land Development has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44.

Henderson Land Development Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.1457 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Henderson Land Development’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

