Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

HKMPY stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

