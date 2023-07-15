Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hillman Solutions from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.55.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -72.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $10.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Philip Woodlief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,817.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,922,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,455,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,372,000 after purchasing an additional 370,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,577,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,063,000 after buying an additional 521,444 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,855,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,055,000 after buying an additional 1,631,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,524,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,197,000 after buying an additional 575,502 shares during the last quarter.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.