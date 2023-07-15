holoride Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $13.32 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. holoride has a total market cap of $13.32 million and approximately $180,861.18 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, holoride has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,922.92 or 0.06379449 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00048301 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013740 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01911953 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $195,413.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

