Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 17th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 81.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of HRZN opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $370.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $13.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 14.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRZN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $10.25 to $11.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 114,377 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 25.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.