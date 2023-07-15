Hourglass Capital LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

FI opened at $128.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $128.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

