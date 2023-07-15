ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Raised to $274.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $250.00 to $274.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $261.70.

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $246.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.44. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $252.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in ICON Public by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ICON Public by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

