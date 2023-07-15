ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Short Interest Down 80.8% in June

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the June 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ICZOOM Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICZOOM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of ICZOOM Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ICZOOM Group alerts:

ICZOOM Group Price Performance

Shares of ICZOOM Group stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,691. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08. ICZOOM Group has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

ICZOOM Group Company Profile

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICZOOM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICZOOM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.