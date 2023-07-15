Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Shares Down 0.1%

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88.40 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 90.10 ($1.16). 474,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 446,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.20 ($1.16).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IHR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.54) price objective on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 113 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 98.06. The company has a market capitalization of £373.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,252.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17,500.00%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

