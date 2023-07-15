Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Trading Down 0.1%

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88.40 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 90.10 ($1.16). Approximately 474,906 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 446,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.20 ($1.16).
Several research firms have recently issued reports on IHR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 113 ($1.45) target price on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.54) target price on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
The company has a market capitalization of £373.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2,252.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 98.06.
Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
