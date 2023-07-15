Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,680 ($21.61) price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.30) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.16) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,225.83 ($28.64).
Imperial Brands Price Performance
Shares of LON IMB opened at GBX 1,757 ($22.60) on Tuesday. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,692.50 ($21.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,185 ($28.11). The company has a market cap of £15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 992.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,770.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,911.01.
Insider Activity at Imperial Brands
In related news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 40,168 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($23.17), for a total transaction of £723,425.68 ($930,690.44). 6.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
