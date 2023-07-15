Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Update

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the June 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILPT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.89. 1,050,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.35. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

In other Industrial Logistics Properties Trust news, Director Joseph Morea sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $36,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Flat Footed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 259.5% in the 4th quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 3,461,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,558 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,557,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,123,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 875,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,127.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 804,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 738,605 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,101,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 700,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of March 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.