Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ) Short Interest Update

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITAQ. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 795,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,635,000. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITAQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 786. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Company Profile

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

