InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Short Interest Up 405.6% in June

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,300 shares, a growth of 405.6% from the June 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at InfuSystem

In other news, Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Stock Up 3.0 %

INFU traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,581. InfuSystem has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.31.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $30.37 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.