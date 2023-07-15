Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ISSC opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 17.75%.

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,384,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,640,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 77,975 shares of company stock worth $566,904 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

