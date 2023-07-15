Insider Buying: Yandal Resources Limited (ASX:YRL) Insider Acquires A$10,070.00 in Stock

Yandal Resources Limited (ASX:YRL – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Evans bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,070.00 ($6,713.33).

Yandal Resources Limited engages in the discovery, exploration, and development of gold properties. It holds 100% interests in the Ironstone Well and Barwidgee gold projects covering 470 square kilometer of Greenstone Belt; Mt McClure gold; White Dam; and Gordons gold projects in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Orex Mining Pty Ltd and changed its name to Yandal Resources Limited in March 2018.

