Insider Buying: ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Director Purchases $49,980.00 in Stock

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Lynn Stewart acquired 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ZeroFox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZFOX opened at $1.05 on Friday. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12.

Get ZeroFox alerts:

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. Research analysts expect that ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZeroFox

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ZeroFox in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ZeroFox in the first quarter worth $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the 1st quarter worth about $1,178,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in ZeroFox during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in ZeroFox during the first quarter worth about $2,009,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ZeroFox in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 35.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZeroFox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.