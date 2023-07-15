Insider Buying: Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Buys 44 Shares of Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider David Stirling bought 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £148.72 ($191.33).

David Stirling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zotefoams alerts:

On Tuesday, June 6th, David Stirling sold 5,336 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.44), for a total value of £18,409.20 ($23,683.52).

Zotefoams Stock Performance

Shares of ZTF stock opened at GBX 338 ($4.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £164.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,690.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 358.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 364.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06. Zotefoams plc has a 12-month low of GBX 233 ($3.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 414 ($5.33).

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.