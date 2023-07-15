Insider Selling: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CFO Sells $500,200.00 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Free Report) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,849 shares in the company, valued at $25,352,586.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GitLab Stock Performance

GTLB stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 0.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GitLab by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 55.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 7.0% in the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on GitLab from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays increased their target price on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.41.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

