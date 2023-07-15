Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells $1,103,767.50 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $1,103,767.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,285,725.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

On Monday, June 26th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $1,083,720.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $906,675.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $957,247.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $941,572.50.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $136.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.26. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.45.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. StockNews.com upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.