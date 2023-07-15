Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,153 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after purchasing an additional 816,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $686,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,449 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.00. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

