Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 1.1% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ICE opened at $117.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $117.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.