International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 165 ($2.12) price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 200 ($2.57).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 170 ($2.19) to GBX 215 ($2.77) in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.95.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ICAGY opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.22.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 122.59%. Equities analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

