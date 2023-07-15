Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Update

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 391,700 shares, a growth of 298.9% from the June 15th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity at Intevac

In other Intevac news, CFO James P. Moniz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 109.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 72,987 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at $988,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intevac Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IVAC. Benchmark lowered shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Partner Cap Sec restated a “fundamental buy” rating on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of Intevac stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.68. 85,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02. Intevac has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.54.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Intevac had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intevac will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intevac Company Profile

Get Free Report

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Featured Articles

