Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Update

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 391,700 shares, a growth of 298.9% from the June 15th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
In other Intevac news, CFO James P. Moniz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 109.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 72,987 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at $988,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Intevac stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.68. 85,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02. Intevac has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.54.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Intevac had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intevac will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
