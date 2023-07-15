Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 642.1% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $21.85.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%.
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
