Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 642.1% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSJT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 61,937 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,371 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

