Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.64 and last traded at $18.65. Approximately 149,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 179,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the first quarter worth about $39,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the first quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 285.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

