Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 17th

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Free Report) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PTH opened at $121.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $107.26 and a twelve month high of $136.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.61.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 44,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.