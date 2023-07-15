Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 17th (NASDAQ:PTF)

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PTF stock opened at $151.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.62. The firm has a market cap of $290.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $98.88 and a 12 month high of $154.79.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0579 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.