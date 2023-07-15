Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 17th (NASDAQ:PTF)

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.
Shares of PTF stock opened at $151.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.62. The firm has a market cap of $290.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $98.88 and a 12 month high of $154.79.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0579 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.
PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.
