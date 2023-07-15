Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Down 87.2% in June

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the June 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHYF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 429.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $112,000.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IHYF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.76. 1,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,768. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $22.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

