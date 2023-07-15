Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Stock to Split on Monday, July 17th (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report) are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $127.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.35. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $107.87 and a 52-week high of $136.39. The firm has a market cap of $97.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,354,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $660,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 228.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

