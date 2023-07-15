IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.83.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $136.01 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.45.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $129,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,112,975. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,326,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,563,000 after acquiring an additional 119,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,600,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

