iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Down 96.1% in June

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the June 15th total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYXF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 486.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 46,859 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,500. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $46.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

