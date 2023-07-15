iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Down 96.1% in June

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the June 15th total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYXF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 486.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 46,859 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,500. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $46.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.