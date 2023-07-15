iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of IBTM stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.22. 12,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0678 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.