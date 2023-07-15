iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IBTM stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.22. 12,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0678 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTM. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,000. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,574,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.