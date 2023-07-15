Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL stock opened at $111.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.67. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $113.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 29.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 25.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

