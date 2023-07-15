Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $32.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.15.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $795,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,309 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

