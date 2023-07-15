Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

JEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet cut Jefferies Financial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of JEF opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,337,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,708,000 after purchasing an additional 146,306 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,113,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,012,000 after purchasing an additional 325,783 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.