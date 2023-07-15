Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $93.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.46. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

