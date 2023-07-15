Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after buying an additional 816,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $686,464,000 after buying an additional 1,630,449 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 2.1 %

Intel stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

