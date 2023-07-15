Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $395,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,905 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,009,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $380,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,476 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2,954.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,951,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $611,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,057.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,607,292 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $65,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,380 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Barclays increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

NYSE:FCX opened at $41.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

